BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

RESIDENTS of Hillside and Fenton Park suburbs in Centenary, Muzarabani, are set to get potable running water for the first time after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) laid pipes in the area.

Previously, residents were drawing water from open wells or boreholes.

Muzarabani ward 15 councillor Ascension Chidewu (Zanu PF) promised to improve roads and other infrastructure in the area.