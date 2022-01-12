BWV show positively impacts men: Mhuka

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

THE individuals behind a social media talk show titled Brothers With Voices (BWV) have said the platform, which offers an opportunity to discuss men’s mental health issues, has had a positive impact.

Batsirai Mhuka, Christopher Mfarinya and Kudzai Ndoro are the founders of the BWV talk show.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mhuka said they formed BWV to create a platform for men’s voices to be heard.

“On the show, we have discussed a wide range of issues, anything that we feel is relevant and some of the topics we have discussed are lobola, gender-based violence, sexual myths, cultural taboos and emotional intelligence among others,” he said.

“We appreciate the positive reception that BWV has received both locally and internationally since it was launched last year. We have received positive testimonies over the engagements we have held with audiences as well as comments received from social media platforms.”

Mhuka said the show had transcended borders.

“So for us, it is the reach as well, that we have people from all over the world tuning in and it is very humbling.

“You will notice that a lot of topics we discuss feed into how we can help men to start realising the issues we carry with us daily and how they affect us directly and indirectly,” he said.

“From the research we have conducted as BWV team, we have discovered that there is need to discuss more issues to do with toxic masculinity as well the societal pressures that come with it.”

Mhuka said this year, they aimed to extend their work beyond online platforms as well as partner established mental health-driven organisations.