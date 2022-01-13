Business man apprehended For 9 theft charges

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-27-YEAR old Harare serial thief has been arrested and faces nine charges of theft.

Edward Takaendesa today appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda and was remanded in custody to January 14 for bail application and trial date.

He was denied bail after the court said there was overwhelming evidence surrounding his case.

Allegations were that on July 1, 2021 at around 1430hours, Takaendesa together with his accomplices, Davison Majari and Desire Chirume approached a parked vehicle at Harare Showgrounds while driving a charcoal gray Toyota Hilux vehicle with fake registration numbers.

They allegedly smashed the right rear window of the vehicle using an unknown object and stole an HP Laptop, two external drives, a power bank and a pair of earphones and drove away.

On July 1, 2021 at around 1500hours, they also stole a laptop from a parked Honda CRV vehicle at the Stanbic Bank car park at Avondale Shopping Centre in Harare.

On September 23, 2021, they stole from a Nissan X-Trail vehicle at the Pomona Road car park in Borrowdale, Harare. They got away with a laptop and a Nokia 5 cellphone.

They stole laptops and phones from several other vehicles.

The Total value of the goods stolen was estimated at US$5845 and nothing was recovered.

Lynnet Gwarisa prosecuted for the state.