Board chair Masunda speaks on AMH editorial direction

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editorial Advisory Board of Trustees yesterday said the board was happy with the editorial direction being taken by the publications in delivering fact-based news and reporting truthfully in Zimbabwe’s highly-polarised environment.

“We wish to bring to the attention of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) stakeholders and consumers of our publications that we choose to be different in everything we do. We also wish to acknowledge the fact that as the largest independent media house in Zimbabwe, AMH is under intense public scrutiny and we welcome the challenge,” Muchadeyi Masunda, the chairman of the board, said in a statement.

“We, therefore, state that our publications are totally committed to delivering accurate and impartial news designed to inform the public, get Zimbabweans to speak to themselves, debate and enable them to make informed choices.”

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern Eye and Weekly Digest, a digital publication. It also operates Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services (HStv).

Masunda said AMH strive to encourage robust debate, patriotism and tolerance among Zimbabweans.

“The Editorial Advisory Board of Trustees plays a significant role in this regard. While we have seen different quarters spreading hate against our journalists and editors, we reiterate that we are fully behind them in what they seek to achieve in building a new Zimbabwe for which all Zimbabweans are yearning,” he said.

“Our unconditional support for the editorial team is based on the fact that our publications are duty-bound to reflect Zimbabwe as they see it, being non-judgmental, objective and fair. As an independent media house, our publications will strive to dig where others don’t, give voice to the voiceless, shine a light in dark places, scrutinise the executive and hold the powerful to account.”

He added: “We believe this they do on behalf of our readers/audiences, whom our publications aim to serve with integrity by offering quality journalism that is beyond comparison, professional, credible, reliable, trustworthy, dependable and totally transparent.

“Indeed, these are very challenging objectives, but it is only by striving to achieve the highest ideals can we elevate ourselves above the elements which tend to hold our country back. In that regard, AMH has put enough mechanisms to keep its publications in check, which processes they adhere to in doing what they do.”

Masunda said the Editorial Advisory Board of Trustees was one access point and platform for achieving transparency and accountability.

“AMH is committed to listening and improving our standards of journalism and the Editorial Board of Trustees is there to ensure just that. AMH is the only independent media house in the country which has an Ombudsman in addition to an editorial charter; AMH Pledge, NewsDay Guiding Principles and Social Media Policy, among others, as mechanisms to guide its journalists,” he said.

“AMH also subjects itself to scrutiny and dispute resolution mechanisms by our peers through the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe and Media Institute of Zimbabwe, independent institutions that promote Press freedom.”

“However, should readers of our publications and newsmakers alike feel that the coverage in any of the AMH platforms, print or digital has failed to deliver on the pledges set out above and, where we may have failed on issues of impartiality, objectivity and fairness, we encourage them to please make their submissions to ombudsman@alphamedia.co.zw.”