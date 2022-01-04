Blackbird to host poetry fundraising

BY AGATHA CHUMA

POET and television presenter Cynthia “Blackbird” Mapando will on Saturday host a poetry jam at Mashambahuro Lodge in Harare to fundraise for her Poetry Red Carpet event scheduled for next month.

Blackbird, a presenter on ZTV’s Young-Gifted and Talent (YGT), told NewsDay Life & Style that the show would run from 12pm to 5pm, with COVID-19 protocols being observed.

“The Red Carpet Event is going to be my first show to host and I decided to do a fundraising first as a way of securing enough funds for the big event,” she said

“For the main event I want to invite poet gurus such as Albert Nyathi, hence I need to be more prepared so as to avoid disappointments.”

With the help of Blessing Patrick and Thomas Terry, Blackbird said preparations for the poetry jam were going according to plan but bemoaned lack of sponsorship.

She said the fundraising would see local artists as well as different contestants performing.

The TV presenter is eager to see the poetry industry recognised nationwide.

“At the moment, poetry is somehow not making a lot of noise as compared to music and dramas,” she said.

“With the events I’m hosting, I’m trying to awaken the slowly fading away industry and my aim is to support local talents.”

Blackbird’s quest for the acknowledgement of poetry industry has been a major driving force for organising the fundraising event.