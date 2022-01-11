Benyu hoping for quick recovery 

Kevin Mapasure

Warriors midfielder Kundai Benyu is optimistic of regaining fitness ahead of the team’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Malawi in Bafassoum, Cameroon on Friday.

Benyu limped off in the second half and looked jaded, but despite admiting that he is still feeling some pain, he is hopeful of a quick recovery.

He was pleased to discover that his was not a serious injury and is now working hard with the medical team to get ready for the must win game against the Flames of Malawi.

“Right now I am in pain but I and the physios are in agreement that it’s not the most serious injury,” Benyu said.

“We’ll try to recover as quickly as possible and see how I am in the next couple of days to hopefully be ready for the Malawi game and so on.”

Benyu impressed the Warriors fans who watched the Senegal match from different countries on Monday.

Zimbabwe pushed their opponents to the end and were unlucky to walk away with nothing after Senegal snatched it right at the death after they were awarded a penalty in the referee’s optional time for Sadio Mane to convert.

Benyu was disappointed that they failed to hang on for a point but is pleased with the performance.

“I thought it went well, we kept them to minimal chances for most of the game and we also had a couple of chances ourselves. We showed that we also are to be taken seriously.

“We went toe to toe with one of the tournament favourites and if it wasn’t for a penalty in the last seconds of the game we would’ve taken a point so everyone should hold their heads high and be proud and move on to the next game with the same mentality.”