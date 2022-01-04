Beerhall brawl turns tragic

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MANICALAND police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly killed his beer drinking partner following a brawl over a US$1 note.

James Chiadzwa, of Matika village in Dora Dombo, was killed on January 2 after he tried to restrain his friend, Mark Chiwanga, against assaulting a fellow patron Hazvinei Kanjanda, accused of stealing the money.

Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect, Chiwanga, was still at large.

He said the incident happened on January 2, where Chiadzwa and Chiwanga were drinking beer at a local bottlestore.

“Chiwanga dropped his dollar and a fellow bar patron, Hazvinei Kanjanda, allegedly took it. The accused allegedly slapped Kanjanda and this led Chiadzwa to restrain Chiwanga, who then vented his anger on Chiadzwa and assaulted him all over his body,” Chinyoka said.

Chiwanga allegedly went outside and fetched a log, which he then used to further assault Chiadzwa until he died. His body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem.

Manicaland police are also investigating a suspected murder case after an unknown man was found hanging on a tree at the weekend.

“We are investigating a suspected murder case that happened on January 2 around 4pm. Francis Kachembere and Bright Fambisai of Hwechuma village under Chief Nyashanu were on their way to a bottlestore when they found a dead body of an unknown man hanging on a Mogodo tree,” Chinyoka said.

The matter was reported at Murambinda Police Station in Buhera.