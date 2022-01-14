Artuz members to spend weekend behind bars

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

SIXTEEEN teachers arrested during a protest over poor salaries on Wednesday will spend the weekend in cells after a Harare magistrate yesterday postponed ruling on their bail application to Monday.

The teachers, who are affiliated to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz), appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing charges of participating in an unsanctioned gathering.

The State opposed bail saying the accused, who include Artuz president Obert Masaraure, were likely to commit a similar offence, adding that some of their addresses were not verified.

During the Wednesday protest, the teachers held banners which read: “You (Government) said 2022 we will be happy #USD540 salary; Say no bond slavery No, No …; Artuz, fighting for restoration of classroom dignity #EDUVOTE.”

Teachers are demanding US$540 salaries, among other things.