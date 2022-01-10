Aniefiok Ekpoudom talks winning the Barbara Blake-Hannah award

Rastafarian film-maker Barbara Makeda Blake-Hannah wears many hats — journalist, festival organiser, cultural consultant, and author. Blake-Hannah, whose work has distinguished her over the years, has an armful of trophies and awards to show, including an OD from the Jamaican Government.

Another accolade of special significance is her name being added to an award that recognises emerging talented journalists from minority backgrounds.

In December 2020, the British media periodical Press Gazette launched the Barbara Blake-Hannah prize and noted that “this award is intended to reward up-and-coming journalists who, like her, are breaking through barriers with their journalism. Barbara was the UK’s first black female newsreader”.

As a pioneer, Blake-Hannah’s path was not without tests and trials. She made her debut on British screens in 1968 as a reporter for Today, a London evening news programme, but within less than a year, she was relieved of her job.

“The viewers said, ‘Get that [N-word] off our screen,’ and so I didn’t have a job anymore. When I came back to Jamaica, people would tell me, ‘Barbara, we used to watch you on television in Britain.’ But they didn’t do anything when they realised that I wasn’t there anymore. Nobody wrote letters demanding to know why. I see why Jah Jah has given me long life. Fifty years ago, what happened to Barbara Blake should never have happened. This award is saying that 50 years later, here is an opportunity to make a change,” the 80-year-old Blake-Hannah told The Gleaner.

The inaugural winner of the Barbara Blake-Hannah award was British-Jamaican journalist Kuba Shand-Baptiste, who also received a one-week prize trip to Jamaica, courtesy of the Jamaica Tourist Board. — Jamaica Gleaner