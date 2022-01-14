Amplifying girls launches short film

BY IRENE MOYO

AMPLIFYING GIRLS VOICES will tomorrow launch a short film titled Second Chances Girls at 7pm on their YouTube channel.

Amplifying Girls Voices was launched in 2021 to bring hope as well as equip girls with digital storytelling skills.

The film serves to preach the message of hope to victims of teenage abuse, pregnancy, school dropouts and those in early child marriages.

Festival administrator for Amplifying Girls Voices Runyararo Mutandi told NewsDay Life &Style that the girl child must stand for their rights in society.

“Through the film Second Chances Girls we want to instill hope to young girls who find themselves in hopeless situations as we say it is not over, you can still turn your life around,” said Mutandi.

“The society plays a major role in what happens in the lives of young people and through the film we encourage society not to shun and label them.”

Chipo Mawarire, the programmes manager for the project urges the girl child to “persevere” and keep their dreams alive despite all the obstacles thrown into their lives.