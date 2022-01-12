AMH scribe bags another regional award

BY STAFF REPORTER

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Moses Mugugunyeki has won the Merck Foundation award for southern Africa for the third year running.

The awards are meant to raise awareness on infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Africa.

Mugugunyeki, whose winning articles were published in the Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) weekly publication The Standard, jointly won in the Southern Africa Print Media category with Sonja Smith, a freelance journalist at The Namibian newspaper in Namibia.

He won the inaugural Merck More Than a Mother Media Recognition Award in 2019 and in 2020.

Announcing the winners yesterday, Merck Foundation chief executive and president of Merck More Than a Mother Rasha Kelej said the awards were meant to break the stigma around infertility issues.

“I appreciate all the efforts put in by the African media fraternity who became the voice of the voiceless to raise awareness about sensitive social and cultural issues such as infertility stigma and girl education action, in the past year,” Kelej said.

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern Eye and Weekly Digest, a digital publication.

It also operates Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services (HStv).