AMH journo wins top regional awards

BY GERALD MTOMBENI

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) digital and online editor Silence Mugadzaweta has won two Merck Foundation “Mask Up With Care” awards after scooping second position in the print category and third position in the online category.

The awards are meant to raise awareness on COVID-19.

In a statement, Merck Foundation chief executive Rasha Kelej said the media played a critical role in raising COVID awareness.

The theme of the awards were to raise awareness on how to adopt best protection measures such as wearing masks, to show people how to care for, and love their family members and community.

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern Eye and Weekly Digest.

It also operates online and television station, HStv.