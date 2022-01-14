AFCON2021: FBC Holdings pledge houses for Warriors

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Financial services giant FBC Holdings Group has pledged to reward the Zimbabwe national football team with houses in the event that they manage to bring the on-going Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

The Warriors did not have the best possible start to the competition after lost to Senegal.

Zimbabwe will be looking to bounce back from the Senegal heartbreak when they take on regional rival Malawi in their second Group B match at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam.

FBC has also dangled a US$1 000 reward for each member of the team in the event of a win against Malawi and any other victory in the competition.

“Our theme for this initiative is “Bring the AFCON Cup Home and Get a House Courtesy of FBC Holdings. Hon. Minister, Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to announce that FBC will reward the 23 players and the 4 membres of the coaching staff with a fully completed house under the FBC Building Society Fontaine Ridge Housing Project, with the Medical Team and Team manager getting USD$10 000 cash from FBC Holdings if the Warriors win the 2022 AFCON tournament,” Group chief executive John Mushayavanhu said during the Warriors sponsorship press conference.

“However, in the unfortunate and unlikely event that our brave Warriors fail to win the Trophy, FBC Holdings will give away US$ 1000 to each member of the Warriors delegation for each game won by Zimbabwe at the 2022 Afcon tournament. Of course they will earn their first pay-out today as I am confident that they will thrash Malawi by two goals to nil,” Mushayavanhu added.

Zimbabwe, making a fifth appearance at the 33rd edition of the premier Africa football tournament, will be looking to progress to the knockout stages for the first time in the event.