Adjudication for Nama entries underway. . . as music tops the entries

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ENTRIES submitted for the country’s premier arts awards, National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), are now in the adjudication process ahead of the awards ceremony set for February 26 in the capital.

In a statement, awards organisers National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said a total of 2 135 entries were received covering arts disciplines such as the visual arts, theatre, literary arts, film and television, dance, media, spoken word and music categories.

“The adjudication process for the 20th edition of National Arts Merit Awards to be held on February 26 has begun with a meeting that saw the adjudicators receiving their letters of appointment and terms of reference, signing their contracts and collecting the entries they will be adjudicating for the prestigious awards,” NACZ spokesperson Rodney Ruwende said.

He said 1 020 entries were submitted online, while 808 entries were received from the various collecting points that were established for the submission of entries.

“Monitors selected by the NACZ submitted an additional 307 entries while 83 entries were from Zimbabwean artists based in the diaspora,” he said.

“Music dominated submissions across categories with 794 entries followed by film and television with 434, visual arts 283, literature 254, spoken word 104 and dance 99. Media and theatre categories received the least entries with 80 and 87 entries, respectively.”

Ruwende said NACZ was pleased with the received entries of the art work that cover a period of two years that ran from December 1 2019 to November 30 2021.

“The entries show that the Cultural and Creative Sector in Zimbabwe has confidence in the awards and its systems which recognise excelling artists and acknowledges their immense contributions in the sector,” he said.

Ruwende said the forthcoming Nama awards ceremony will be a historic occasion to be hosted under the theme Zimbabwe and Beyond #amalevels celebrating artists who are waving the flag of Zimbabwe high across various artistic disciplines both locally and beyond the country’s borders.

The Nama awards, established through an Act of Parliament in 1985 by NACZ, recognise and reward excellence in creativity and talent within the creative

sector.