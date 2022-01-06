6 Macheke robbers denied bail

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

SIX armed robbers who shot dead a 10-month-old child in Macheke were last week denied bail by Marondera magistrate Rumbidzai Munemo.

The are facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Panganai Machipisa, Piason Machipisa, Paradzai Brian Machipisa, Trust Sakavenga, Clemence Muterengwende and Gift Nhema will return to court on January 23.

The burglars shot and killed a baby while attempting to rob Shepard Haruzivi on December 28 last year.

They also shot and injured Haruzivi’s wife before taking off with their loot.

They were later arrested by police detectives.

Vimbainashe Mukondo represented the State.