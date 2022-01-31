31 arrested for trafficking in illicit health products

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THIRTY-ONE people have been arrested for trafficking in illicit health products under the joint operation on illicit pharmaceuticals and health products in Africa.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday said 2 250 people have been arrested for dealing in illegal pharmaceuticals in the country.

The police said trafficking in illicit goods and health products in particular was a serious crime which endangers consumers and needed global cooperation to be tackled effectively.

“Meanwhile on December 26 2021, a cumulative figure of 11 411 was reached through police arrests on motorists fitting vehicles with dangerous bar headlights across the country while the arrests under operation No to touts stood at 29 369 at the end of 2021 since it’s commencement on January1 in 2021,” said the ZRP statement.

Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Service also produced a statement where it said: “The illegal production, distribution and sale of medicines contribute daily to the deaths of thousands of children and adults across the world.”