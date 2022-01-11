3 vie for Bosso top posts

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THREE candidates have shown interest in contesting for the Highlanders vice-chairman and treasurer posts which fall vacant on January 30 when the club holds its annual general meeting (AGM).

Zifa Southern Region board member (competitions) Fiso Siziba will be gunning for the post of vice-chairman, where he will lock horns with socialite, comedian and radio personality Babongile Skhonjwa in what is expected to be a fierce battle.

The post is currently held by Modern Ngwenya, who is ineligible to seek re-election after serving two terms as per the club’s constitution.

The other post that is up for grabs is that of treasurer, and only one candidate, South Africa-based businessman Busani Mthombeni has shown interest.

Incumbent Donald Ndebele is ineligible for re-election after exhausting his terms.

The Bulawayo giants have flighted a notice for the elections in which aspiring candidates are expected to fork out US$200 nomination fees.

January 22 has been set as the closing date for submission of nomination forms.

“In conformity with the provisions of the constitution, elections for the office bearers will be conducted separately from the AGM business, on February 6 at 10am at the Highlanders Sports Club. Positions to be filled: (i) executive vice-chairman (ii) executive treasurer. Date of election: February 6 2022. Aspring candidates must obtain appropriate nomination forms from the club office, 50 Robert Mugabe Way, for a refundable fee of US$200 should a candidate poll in excess of 10% of total votes cast. Closing date for the submission of completed forms will be Saturday January 22 at 12noon,” the notice read.

The candidates will be presented to the club’s members at the AGM.

With Ngwenya and Ndebele ineligible to stand, February 6 will mark a new era in the Highlanders leadership as the club also seeks a new chief executive officer after parting ways with Nhlanhla Dube.

The club held elections last year which ushered in new chairman Johnfat Sibanda, who narrowly beat Kenneth Mhlophe, with Victoria Falls-based Morgen Dube edging Israel Moyo to become the new secretary-general.

Mgcini Mafu was elected committee member after shrugging off challenge from Bhekumuzi Sibanda.