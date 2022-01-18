2 Harare men nabbed for fraud

By Trevor Mutsvairo

TWO Harare men appeared in court yesterday facing fraud charges.

Innocent Elias (33) and Master Zimucha (37) appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing fraud charges involving US$5 200.

They were remanded in custody to today.

The State opposed bail citing overwhelming evidence against the suspects.

The prosecution also opposed bail arguing that one of the accused persons was still at large, adding that if released, the duo would jeopardise investigations.

The court heard that early this month, the complainant Daniel Bakolo came across an advertisement on Facebook, where one Frederick Gwidibira stated that he worked at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and ran a vehicle decommissioning scheme at the parastatal.

The advertisement had pictures of vehicles which he claimed were on sale.

Bakolo then contacted Gwidibira and indicated that he wanted to buy a Toyota Hilux that had been advertised.

The court alleges that Gwidibira told Bakolo to send him US$10 000 for the purchase of the vehicle and provided the account number to which the money was to be deposited.

The court heard that on Monday last week, Bakolo deposited US$1 000 towards the purchase of the vehicle.

He further sent US$4 200 through Mukuru money transfer agents.

The prosecution, represented by Lynnet Gwarisa, alleged that Elias and Zimucha, working in cahoots with Gwidibira, withdrew the money.

Bakolo became suspicious and made a report to CID Stores and Business, who advised him to deposit a further US$500 so that they could set a trap.

The prosecution told the court that last Friday, the detectives, who were on surveillance, were tipped that the accused persons were trying to withdraw the money.

The detectives proceeded to a Mukuru branch in Ruwa and arrested the suspects.

Gwadibira, who had remained in the vehicle, ran away upon realising that his colleagues had been arrested.

Investigations showed that 98 transactions had been made using a fake identity.

It was also discovered that 34 fraudulent transactions had been made using a fake identity in the name of Collen Manyane.