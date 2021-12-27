ZSD snubs Polad

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A POLITICAL outfit recently launched in Gweru, Zimbabwe Socio-Economic Democrats (ZSD), said it had no intention of joining the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

ZSD president, Nkosikhona Ndlovu said Polad was a grouping of self-centred politicians lacking servant leadership qualities.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa formed the Polad after the 2018 elections where he regularly meets with losing presidential candidates.

Ndlovu yesterday told Southern Eye that Polad lacked the inclusivity needed to bring sweeping reforms that can spearhead the country’s political and socio-economic development.

“As ZSD we are not going to be involved with anything that leaves out the people,” Ndlovu said.

“Polad does not involve civil society, the church, the community and even the military factor among other important stakeholders. We totally reject it because it is not inclusive.”

Ndlovu said political dialogue needed sincere players, adding that the formation of Polad was a sinister ploy to stifle debate on the need for democratic reforms and good governance.

“It’s like the perpetrator being the mediator of such a complex political programme, it won’t just work,” he said.

Ndlovu said his party would not participate in next year’s by-elections, describing the polls as a “waste of taxpayers’ money.”

“Surely to have by-elections in April 2022 barely a year before the general elections is a waste of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

“Such resources could have been channelled towards the ailing health sector particularly at a time the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc. Part of the money could also have been used in making sure the diaspora vote is smoothly facilitated.”

There was outrage from members of the public mid this year when Polad leaders received flashy cars from government.