Zim soccer chaos: Zifa board takes a back seat, hopes for Fifa intervention

By Kevin Mapasure

The embattled Zifa board members have given up their fight with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and have placed hope on Fifa intervention.

Last week Zifa lodged an appeal with the Administrative Court following their suspension by the SRC last month.

According to Zifa the appeal annuls their suspension by the SRC and thus should be allowed to resume duties.

The SRC argues otherwise and on Wednesday Zifa released a statement saying they will take a back seat and now awaits Fifa determination.

This is likely to jeopardise the Warriors’ Africa Cup of Nations finals preparations.

Felton Kamambo’s board had started a process to appoint the coach that will take the team to Cameroon as interim coach Norman Mapeza’s contract ends this December.

Zifa said that they will stop any activity and will sit and watch until Fifa intervenes.