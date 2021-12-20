Zim plans to construct railway line to link Zambia

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

THERE are plans to construct a railway line linking Harare and Kafue in Zambia to decongest roads, Transport minister Felix Mhona said during his tour of Kariba on Saturday.

“We got a very good investor willing to partake in the construction of a railway line that will connect Harare and Kafue, Zambia,” Mhona said.

“The purpose of the railway line is to decongest the roads and for an easier and cheaper model of transportation. Instead of moving cargo by roads, we will move them by rail and in terms of budgetary issues; the feasibility study is in process. The technical team was supposed to come this December but because of COVID-19, we now expect it in the first quarter of 2022.”

Meanwhile, there is noticeable improvement in the state of roads in Mashonaland West province.

Under Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2, government through the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration is rehabilitating roads in Karoi, Kariba, Chinhoyi, Chegutu, Kadoma and other towns in the province.

Follow Obert on Twiitter @osiamilandu