Zim artists shine at ASE awards

BY AGATHA CHUMA

FIVE Zimbabwean artists across genres on Wednesday raised the country’s flag high at the African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA) 2021 awards ceremony where they scooped various awards.

The ceremony was held virtually.

The ASEA awards, founded in 2018, recognises the works of African artists across genres in line with the ever-growing social media industry and factual presentation of African lifestyle.

South Africa-based Zimbabwean urban groover Nox won the Best Video award for the song Unobvuma Here, while dancehall singer Nutty O and Kae Chaps both scooped the Best Male Artist gongs. Madam Boss came out as Best Actress and comedian Tsoanie won the Most Creative award.

Madam Boss’ star continues to shine, having recently scooped the E! People’s Choice Awards African Social Star.

Dendera singer Sulumani Chimbetu took to social media, saying Madam Boss deserved the gong as she had worked so hard for it.

The Unobvuma Here hitmaker Nox thanked his mother, wife Tallyn Ndudzo, fellow musician Freeman and fans for supporting his art.

He urged Zimbabweans to keep on supporting local artists.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Kae Chaps also paid homage to his family and fans for rallying behind him even when chips were done.

“This award means a lot to me. It has been a long ride, but we made it and I believe this is the beginning,” he said.

“A big shoutout to my family and everyone who has supported Kae Chaps since day one. I am grateful to God for the blessings. This award is for Rugare, this award is for Zimbabwe.”