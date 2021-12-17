Zifa, SRC Tiff: SRC appoints Restructuring Committee

By Kevin Mapasure

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has appointed a ‘Zifa Restructuring Committee’ that will oversee the running of football in the country after the Zifa board was dissolved a month ago.

Having earlier promised to recommend an interim committee to run Zifa following the dissolution of the board, the SRC chose a different path by appointing a nine member Restructuring Committee.

The committee is led by Blessing Rugara, who is the chairman and also includes Tommy Sithole, Anna Mguni, Joyce Kapota, Charles Sibanda, Joel Gombera, Brian Moyo, Desmund Ali and Rudo Mugandani.

SRC board member Nigel Munyati explained that in coming up with the members of the committee the supreme sports body looked at people with the requires expertise and experience.

“We looked at people with corporate experience, people with international experience, we looked at people with the legal background, people with football experience that played the game and love the game, we also looked at the finance side and marketing,” Munyati said.

The SRC, however admitted that their move might not be acceptable to Fifa and could invite sanctions.

More to follow…