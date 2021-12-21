Zifa names Afcon squad

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

LUTON striker Admiral Muskwe got a good chance to make up for the heartbreak of missing out on a place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals after he was named in a 30-member squad that will start preparations for the Cameroon showcase tomorrow.

Muskwe was reduced to tears after he discovered that his name was missing from the 23-member list that played at the Egypt finals.

His dream could still be shattered if the Sports and Recreation Commission does not reverse the decision to suspend the Zifa board by January 3, as has been demanded by Fifa.

Fifa has given SRC a window period to reinstate the Zifa executive committee or the country faces a ban, which would see the Warriors lose their place at next year’s finals.

Yesterday, Zifa announced a squad that has a mixture of foreign and locally-based players.

Khama Billiat, who announced retirement last month, is not part of the squad despite pledges by Zifa to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

Leicester City hotshot Tawanda Maswanhise is also missing from the squad as he is yet to acquire a Zimbabwean passport.

Goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, who was left out of the last two Warriors matches, has bounced back as one of the four goalies selected.

One of them will miss out as only three will be travelling for the finals.

Shepherd Mhlanga and Panashe Mutimbanyoka of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum, respectively, are some of the new faces in the squad.

The squad will be trimmed down to 23 players on New Year’s eve.

Zimbabwe are one of only two nations from southern Africa at the finals, along with Malawi.

Malawi could find themselves carrying the hopes of the region, with Zimbabwe staring at expulsion due to boardroom politics.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Taimon Mvula (Dynamos)

Defenders

Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Tapiwa Sibanda (Cranborne), Godknows Murwira, Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)

Midfielders: Temptation Chiwunga (JDR Stars), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Bill Antonio (Dynamos), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum)

Strikers: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Prince Dube (Azam), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais)