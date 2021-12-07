ZERA announces new LPG gas prices

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced an upward price review of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for December.

In a statement, ZERA said the retail price of gas is set at US$2.14 or $222.95 in local currency per kilogramme.

“Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters,”

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.

The new prices are a significant increase from the November prices which were pegged at US$2.05 and $202.78 per kilogram respectively.

With regards to fuel prices, ZERA said they are constantly monitoring international oil market as it guides on local fuel pricing.

“Zera is closely monitoring the fuel price trends on the international oil market while consulting local key stakeholders on the likely impact of the developments on final pump prices.”