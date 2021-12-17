Yadah hold Harare City

BY HENRY MHARA

HARARE CITY . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

YADAH . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Substitute Wilfred Muvirimi scored late for Harare City as the Sunshine Boys denied Yadah their first win of the season in a battle of the strugglers played at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Nkosi Mhlanga put the Miracle Boys in front from the penalty spot on 34th minute. Referee Washington Chari awarded the spot kick after Zvikomborero Bizeki was adjudged to have hacked down Fortune Binzi from behind inside the box.

Yadah, who lost their opening two matches of the campaign, looked to be cruising to their first victory but went to sleep in the dying minutes and allowed Muvirimi to snatch an 86th minute equaliser with a well-taken header past goalkeeper Richard Chiminga from an Emmanuel Mandiranga cross.

It was a cruel blow for Yadah who dominated proceedings throughout and deserved to walk away with all the three points.

Their coach Genesis Mangombe was disappointed that his team had once again played well, but failed to collect maximum points

“I’m very disappointed that we conceded late due to lack of concentration. At this level if you want to win matches you don’t have to lose concentration like that. We will have to go back and work on our defence because it was an aerial ball and I thought the boys at the back should have done better.

“We played well today compared to our performances in the last games. We dominated everything but then missed a lot of chances which we should have buried,” Mangombe said.

It was Harare City’s second point of the season and coach Tarisai Kaseke, who was taking charge of his second match after taking over from Lloyd Chitembwe, is seeing an improvement from his side.

His first match was also a goalless draw against Chitembwe’s Caps United

“I’m excited that we managed to get an equaliser although I would have wanted a win. A draw is a better result for us considering the conditions that we played in, it was a wet pitch which was not very favourable to our style of play.

“There was a lot of improvement from the first game after I took charge. The assignment went well, I can’t complain because the boys adapted to my instructions and performed well so there are some positives at both ends, defensively and in attack,” Kaseke said.

The teams struggled to settle in the initial stages because of the wet surface as a result of a heavy downpour that pounded Harare yesterday afternoon

It was Yadah who managed to find their rhythm first and took a deserved lead when Mhlanga sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from a penalty spot.

Yadah also had their chances to increase the lead. Substitute Alick Freddy was put through but could not beat goalkeepr Kelvin Shangiwa from close range on 74th minute.

The goalkeeper was forced into another save a minute later, this time denying Bright Chayambuka from range

Kudakwashe Mangami could have put the match to bed for Yadah on 85th minute but chose to be stylish when trying to connect a Lenox Muchetu cross with a backheel, and he missed the ball completely.

His team was punished immediately, when a minute later, Muvirimi connected home to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat.