Women rights activist clinch global award

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

WOMEN rights activist Nyarai Gumbonzvanda clinched a global award last week at the 2021 Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards in the United States of America for her role in promoting gender equality and women rights in the country, as well as fighting child marriages.

Gumbonzvanda, who attended the event virtually, yesterday told NewsDay that she won the award after submitting an article on sexual education, where she argued that it has always been practised in our culture.

“I am also grateful to the media for the work they have done with us in ending gender-based violence and abuse. Without them, we would really not be able to have a strong impact and strong influence in communities. The media has been pushing the issues through investigation, telling the story and changing the narratives on issues of gender equality,” she said.

In her acceptance speech, Gumbonzvanda urged Parliament to speedily craft the long overdue Marriages Bill, which she said would assist in ending the scourge of child marriages.

Patricia Espinosa, head of the United Nations top climate change agency was among the five honourees recognised at the awards ceremony. She was awarded for her work in advancing women’s rights around the globe.

This year, the awards celebrated extraordinary women trailblazers who work to promote and empower the rights, roles, opportunities and protection of women and girls in the world.