WATCH LIVE: 2021 ZANU PF Provincial Elections

Zanu PF elections started around 7am across the country. New provincial Coordinating Committees (PCC) will be elected following dissolving of previous one last week.

Huge police deployment at Kwekwe Zanu PF district office as preps for the provincial polls begin. No elections for the provincial chairperson’s post after Provincial Minister Larry Mavhima won uncontested following the withdrawal of Daniel MacKenzie Ncube and State Security Minister Owen Ncube. Party supporters coming through.



In Mutare elections are yet to start after late deployment of presiding officers and polling officers. Mashonaland Central central committe member Martin Dinha the elections coordinator, is being accused of coming late to meet the presiding and polling officers.

Mutare has 34 polling centres, 102 polling and presiding officers, all are students.

An official who refused to be named said they selected students for transparency.

#ZanuPF politburo member and team leader presiding over Masvingo party elections Fredrick Shava locked in meetings with his team at Flamboyant Hotel, Jacaranda Room. His aides barred Newsday from interviewing the politburo member to get an appreciation of the province’s state of preparedness. “All communication is to be done through National Commissar Mike Bimha, even results will come out that way,” they said.

Chairman

CDE CHADZAMIRA EZRA RUVAI

ROBSON MAVHENYENGWA

Chairwoman

MUKAU CONFIDENCE

MAI SAMSON

Youth Chairperson

Philip Chiedza

John Paradza

#Mutare

Mashonaland Central Committee member Martin Dinha arrives at Chancellor Primary School in Mutare ward 12 with ballot papers.

#Harare

At Mai Musodzi Hall four aspiring are vying for the Women’s League chairwoman post, Betty Nhambu Kaseke, Ratidzo Mukarati, Susan Tshuma and Mildred Chirumiko. Chairman Main Wing Harare Province: Godwin Gomwe, Godwills Masimirembwa, Jaison Pasadi and Bornface Karoro. Youth wing: Emmanuel Mahachi and Trymore Kanopura