Visual arts sector resilient in 2021

BY NYADZOMBE NYAMPENZA

THE local visual arts sector has shown resilience through another challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of the pandemic, Zimbabwean art continued to extend its global reach through locally-based artists, and practitioners in the diaspora.

The pandemic, however, forced a provincial outlook that has served to invigorate the local art ecology.

Individuals and institutions rediscovered the importance of collaborating without pandering to the external gaze.

National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Harare)

For its Zim@41 exhibition, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) brought out artworks from its permanent collection that were purchased after independence in 1980.

Individuals and corporations hold many great artworks by Zimbabwe’s successful artists outside the public view in private collections.

The commemorative exhibition, which later moved to the National Gallery in Bulawayo, offered a rare opportunity for the public to engage with some of the country’s great masterpieces in diverse media.

This included Tapfuma Gutsa’s Woman of Society, which can be seen as Zimbabwe’s own Mona Lisa. The show also provided an opportunity to reflect on the growth of contemporary art in Zimbabwe.

National Gallery in Bulawayo

While NGZ Harare is surrounded by a host of other players, the public in Bulawayo has fewer options. NGZ in Bulawayo, however, commandeered its region with an impressive line-up of exhibitions that included Talent Kapadza in Rococo, a photographic exhibition Russia-Zimbabwe, South African and Zimbabwean artists collaboration for Illizwe Nyika Nation, students exhibition Uhambo and group exhibitions Metamorphosis and Peripheral Chronicles.

National Gallery in Mutare

Although the National Gallery in Mutare scaled down operations, it managed to accommodate the touring digital exhibition themed Powerplay. There were other exhibitions that coincided with Culture Week, and Heroes Day.

Although its itinerary did not match the size and scope of its sister institutions in Harare and Bulawayo, NGZ in Mutare had a wide reach in the public as it doubled as an events venue for photo shoots, video filming, and social events such as weddings, picnics and birthdays.

First Floor Gallery Harare

Since expanding the playing field by opening another gallery in Victoria Falls, First Floor Gallery Harare has maintained its high regard and priority for local audiences.

First Floor Gallery Victoria Falls had a busy calendar as it hosted several exhibitions among them Helen Teede’s Artemisia, Shamilla Aasha’s Breathing Time, Zanele Mutema and Miriro Mwandiambira’s Vacancy, and Xanthe Somer’s A Vocabulary for Ghosts.

On the other hand, the First Floor Gallery Harare’s solid line-up featured Amanda Mushate’s Nguva Ine Muridzi, Pebo Fatso Mokoena’s Neoclassical Taste Matrix and Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude’s Grey Spaces.

Gallery Delta

Gallery Delta maintained its relevance as a commercial hub for local artists with its last exhibition for the year being Freedom.

The gallery being steered by the board of directors chaired by artist Greg Shaw after the death of cofounders Helen Lieros and Derek Huggins, who passed away a week apart in July this year, maintained course in a manner befitting homage to the lifelong commitment of the deceased.

Artillery Gallery, which opened the year with an exhibition titled The Preview in February, closed the year by hosting shortlisted works for artHarare Africa First Art Prize.

The exhibition complemented the online artHarare Art fair in its second year running from inception a year ago.

Tsoko Gallery

Largely dormant Tsoko Gallery awoke from hibernation to host a pop-up exhibition by Tarra Wallace titled A Close-up View of a Cloud, which was curated by Merilyn Mushakwe.

Village Unhu

Village Unhu collective kept the spirits alive through the randomly named exhibitions Coin Flip Series. The solo exhibitions kicked off with Evans Mutenga’s Zvimhingamupini that was followed by Nyashadzashe Marovatsanga’s Shrink Wrapped. Kenmore Maruta’s Ghetto Flowers was the final exhibition at the gallery.

Alliance Française de Harare

Alliance Française de Harare, which has always supported local artists, continued its dalliance with local visual art by hosting the group exhibition Chizvino-Zvino featuring Victor Nyakauru, Grace Nyahangare, Clive Mukucha and Tawanda Takura.

The exhibition was mounted in the Old Mutual Theatre that was opened in 2013 with a live painting exhibit showcasing the craft of Epheas Maposa, Misheck Masamvu, Gareth Nyandoro and Lovemore Kambudzi.

Artists’ initiatives

Some individual efforts stood out, such as Martina Gruber’s photographic exhibition titled The end of a Season, a collaboration of Sky Salanje and Tatenda Guzha’s Zvakadzama Zvirimumoyo, and Shalom Kufakwatenzi’s performance piece titled Respect My Existence which was presented at various locations.

The personal endeavours established an encouraging trend that promises more activity in the coming year.

“We are looking forward to 2022 as we return to the global arts platform, the Venice Biennale with Zimbabwe Pavilion once again.”

“We are also looking forward to launching the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls, plus refurbishment of Tengenenge Community Art Centre, and building of a formidable curatorial team.’’

Fadzai Muchemwa (writer, researcher and curator)

“It was an interesting year. Plans were made for physical interactions, which then had to change. There were interesting online exhibitions like Post Studio Creative’s PercyNal and Nothando Chiwanga. I hope 2022 brings with it a return to normalcy. I hope more places will open for engagement.’’