Veteran football administrator Gumede dies

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Veteran football administrator and Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede has died.

Gumede (75) died on Wednesday afternoon at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after a short illness.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mr. Ndumiso Emmanuel Gumede has passed away. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊 — YOURS TRULY (@NduGumz) December 29, 2021

I am saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Zimbabwean club football administrator, Ndumiso Gumede. He was recently honored in his home town of Bulawayo where for years he led Zimbabwe’s football giant, Highlanders. I spoke to him from time to time sharing his wisdom.

RIP pic.twitter.com/C9WqJfWHuM — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 29, 2021

Ndumiso Gumede has passed away reports Chronicle #Bulawayo pic.twitter.com/PiARsSmCN1 — Brighton (@RealBeefactor) December 29, 2021

🔴Veteran football administrator, Ndumiso Gumede has died. pic.twitter.com/IIJxXxAH9Y — NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) December 29, 2021

He was admitted at Mpilo in the morning after complaining of an undisclosed ailment.

Highlanders chairman Luke Mnkandla confirmed the death of the former Zifa president.

Details to follow….