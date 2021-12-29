Veteran football administrator Gumede dies

HomeBreaking newsVeteran football administrator Gumede dies
BY FORTUNE MBELE

Veteran football administrator and Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede has died.

Gumede (75) died on Wednesday afternoon at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after a short illness.

He was admitted at Mpilo in the morning after complaining of an undisclosed ailment.

Highlanders chairman Luke Mnkandla confirmed the death of the former Zifa president.

Details to follow….

