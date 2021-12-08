Uganda army angry over US sanctions on military spy chief

The Ugandan army has protested against the financial sanctions imposed on Major General Abel Kandiho, the country’s head of military intelligence.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions had been imposed without due process and with total disregard of the principle of fair hearing.

It said it was disappointed that such action had been taken by a country that Uganda considers a friend, a partner and great ally.

In imposing the sanctions, the US Treasury said that Mr Kandiho and other military intelligence officers arrested, detained and physically abused people “due to their nationality, political views, or critique of the Ugandan government”.

It said that those arrested were “subjected to horrific beatings and other egregious acts… including sexual abuse and electrocutions, often resulting in significant long-term injury and even death”.

The sanctions come after reports that spyware made by Israeli cyber company NSO Group, was used to snoop on the phones of US embassy staff in Uganda.

In April, the US imposed visa bans on Ugandan officials it said were responsible for human rights violations linked to the January general elections.-BBC