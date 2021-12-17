Tsholotsho man rapes 14 year-old, jailed

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

A TSHOLOTSHO man has been slapped with a 15-year jail term for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Don Mthulisi Mkhwananzi (27) pleaded guilty to the rape charge when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to 15 years in jail.

Three years of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In mitigation, Mkhwananzi told the court that he was married and had a four-year-old child who needed his care.

Prosecutor Owen Mugari told the court that on December 25, 2020, Mkhwananzi was left with the teenager by her mother while she went to look for her donkeys in the pastures.

He then took advantage of her mother’s absence and raped the teenager before promising to take care of her if she did not report the matter to anyone.

The girl kept the abuse to herself.

The matter only came to light when she started showing signs of pregnancy.

A pregnancy test confirmed that she was pregnant and she revealed that Mkwananzi was responsible.

The girl’s mother reported the matter to the police on May 27 this year, leading to Mkwananzi’ arrest.