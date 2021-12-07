Triathlete Kuipers begins elite journey

BY Courage Nyaya

TRIATHLON coach Pamela Fulton believes promising triathlete, Andie Kuipers, will gain good exposure and experience at the 2021 Americas Triathlon Cup Salinas to be held in Ecuador.

The World Triathlon-sanctioned race is slated for December 12.

Fulton told NewsDay Sport that she had high hopes that the young athlete would do well at this year’s edition.

She sent Kuipers a message wishing her well as she begins her elite

career.

“Thinking of you both as you prepare to travel to Salinas, and hoping all is going well. Wishing you a really good race Andie, and hope you have a fantastic experience as you start your elite career. Hoping your many years of hard work and dedication start to pay off as you start to build your elite ranking,” Fulton said.

“Bryant, thank you very much for stepping in and supporting Andie, very exciting times ahead. All the very best Andie, we will be thinking of you next weekend, safe travels and good luck.”

Kuipers is one of the country’s fast-rising stars and Olympic hopefuls.

“Andie is making her debut in the Elite Women’s event on the World Triathlon stage — a very exciting time for her and for Zimbabwe,” Fulton said.

“She is a past Youth and Junior National Champion and has represented Zimbabwe at several African Cup, African Championship, Africa Games and World Championship triathlon events as a junior. She left for the States last year and is studying and training at Lenoir-Rhyne University.”

Her career got a boost after she got a scholarship at Lenoir-Rhyne University in the United States last year.

She has represented the country at various competitions, including the African Games in Morocco, and the ITU World Triathlon Championships.

Kuipers is one of the hopefuls for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Fulton is confident that the young athlete has a bright future ahead of her.

“Andie has become an independent and mature young lady and is definitely ready for the adventure that awaits her,” she said.