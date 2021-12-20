Treat for rhumba fans at Esiqongweni

BY SHARON SIBINDI

SOUTH Africa-based rhumba group Insimbi Zezhwane will today entertain fans at the newly-opened entertainment joint Esiqongweni along Matopos Road in Bulawayo.

The event dubbed Unity Day Holiday Crossover will also feature Iyasa, Asante-Mo as supporting acts as well as local DJs taking turns to entertain the guests.

Show organiser and joint owner Msondezi Msebele told NewsDay Life & Style that the show will usher revellers into the festive mood.

“It’s festive season — a time to celebrate and reunite with families. Insimbi Zezhwane will be in the country to perform for their local fans who have been yearning to see them live on the stage,” he said.

“We hope to turn the venue into a vibrant family-friendly entertainment place.”

Insimbi Zezhwane promised fireworks at the show.

“Our music followers should expect unique creativity and a scintillating performance.”

The group boasts seven albums since it started recording in 2015 and these are Iseqa Mgwaqo, Inhlanzi Encane, Sizalendaba, Dikidiki, Inganekwane, IMpande ye Minyela and Imbemba.