Top football administrator Gumede dies

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS president Ndumiso Gumede died yesterday afternoon at Mpilo Hospital after a short illness.

Gumede (76) was admitted at Mpilo in the morning after complaining of stomach pains.

“Highlanders has learnt with disbelief the sudden passing on of the club’s president Ndumiso Gumede, who succumbed to a short illness at Mpilo Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Gumede was a larger than life character and a football luminary whose contribution to the growth of football in general and Highlanders in particular can never be overemphasized,” the club said in a statement.

“He was a natural leader and teacher, a fountain of wisdom and knowledge.

“We have lost a man with a big heart. The club is poorer without Gumede,” the statement read.

Highlanders board chairperson of Luke Mnkandla confirmed the veteran football administrator’s demise.

“He started being unwell yesterday and in the morning today, he was admitted at Mpilo Hospital and then he was put into intensive care and the next thing he is gone,” Mnkandla.

His death comes just days after the club hosted a special function in his honour, particularly celebrating his contribution to the game.

He served Bosso in various capacities including as chairperson and chief executive officer.

At Zifa he held the position of vice-president and chief executive officer and was key in exposing the Asiagate scandal.

Only last week he gave NewsDay Sport an interview where he commented on the impasse between Zifa and the Sports and Recreation Commission where he warned Zimbabwean football stakeholders to brace for a Fifa ban.

The SRC dissolved the Zifa board and Fifa have given an ultimatum for the board members to be reinstated before January 3.