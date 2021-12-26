The film industry in retrospect

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

WITH 2021 curtain set to come down in a few days, players in the film industry had mixed sentiments for the year.

The year, to some was just another tough one due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic while for others it was better than 2020.

President documentary shortlisted for an Oscar Award

An award-winning documentary titled President by filmmaker, Camilla Nielsson which depicts opposition MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa’s life and also chronicles the “rigged” 2018 presidential elections was shortlisted for an Oscar Award alongside 14 other documentary features. The documentary was executively produced by British – Zimbabwean actress, Thandiwe Newton and it gives the audience a comprehensive insight into the 2018 elections.

Varsity Film Expo launch

Officiating at the Varsity Film Expo launch at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo, President Emmerson Mnangagwa challenged creatives to be patriotic in telling the Zimbabwean story. He made a promise to set up an arts and culture fund and a film commission.

Queen Lozikeyi film put on hold

South Africa-based Zimbabwean founder of Becky Casting Agency was forced to withdraw the casting of Queen Lozikeyi film after the author of the story Bruce Karima and assistant writer Zanele Mel Dube accused the company of using their book to cast the film without their consent.

Film festivals

Three festivals namely; Zimbabwe International Film Festival, European Union Film Festival and the Short Film Festival were held this year. The International Images Film Festival failed to happen due to lack of funding.

Nhira’s death

The film industry was in March plunged into mourning following the death of popular actress Anne “Vimbai” Nhira, who became a household name after featuring in the once popular soap opera Studio 263. Vimbai, who was based in neighbouring South Africa died three days after an attack by unknown assailants in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

Her burial was officiated by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The industry was also robbed of Faith Supiya, Takudzwa Matinenga, George “Jigazz” Tanjani, Sitshengisiwe Olinda Siziba, Menelik Shabazz, Rutendo Chigudu and Collins Sigauke.

Chisara series production

In-house media director of photography and editor, Admire Kanhenga said the first part of the year was difficult and this forced them to move to King Mine in Mashava, Masvingo. Kanhenga said when COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed they managed to shoot 30 episodes of Chisara series in Zambia and 26 in Botswana. He said they would shoot 26 other episodes in Mashava next year, adding that they were looking forward to doing more productions in Namibia.

Notable productions

Over 30 films were produced that include A Designated Notion directed by award-winning creative and social entrepreneur Skanyisiwe “Ska” Sebata marking her debut in the film industry. Other productions are The Story of Nehanda, Tozeza Baba, Vicious Circle, Chisara (series), Manenji: Portrait of a Drowning Man, Amai Ndafunga Kure, Black Sheep, Pipeline, Poor Cousins, House of Stone, Jowero, Mari Yakanaka, Musengabere, Botso, Kuroorwa kwaChipo, Veza, The Barista, Sarura Wako, Dzemudanga, Justice (series) The Day before Christmas, 8 Hours, Rapid Contact, Twisted Murder, Heartless, Gringo paRuzevha series, Poor Blind Girl, Dangerous Love, Tezvara Nemuroora, Kumavambo, Tsitsi and Chishuwo

Wilfred Mashaya (Martial artiste)

Multi-award-winning martial artist Mashaya made his debut in the film industry as an actor through the film Vicious Circle produced by Igi Matope’s Pikicha Afrika in partnership with Eastlife Entertainment, Vuvuzela Studios and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Off online film distribution platforms

Igniteflix

Founder and chief executive officer of Igniteflix Tatenda Katsande said this year was better than 2020 as their active subscribers grew by 30% from 212 to 315.

On producing films, he said they did not produce many and as a result they had to receive films from other content providers.

Castlly Africa

Co-founder of Castlly Africa Panashe Shoko said 2021 was such a great year as they experienced over five million user interactions. He said their users grew by 49% and on Castlly Movies they grew by 18% and 36% on Castlly Music.

Castlly Africa co-director and chief content officer Tony Mliswa said they introduced Castlly Universities as they started working with universities.

Special Matarirano (Scriptwriter)

After working on The Story of Nehanda, produced through a partnership of three companies, Ngano Studios, Township Productions and Nehanda Studios, Matarirano went on to write a play Mwana Wa which chronicles struggles artisanal miners face in the mining industry. He said although 2021 was a better year as compared to 2020 as they managed to work, it was, however, a bit difficult to fully explore their potential. He hopes for better operations to make big projects next year

Matthias “Sir Jacks” Jack (Make-up artiste)

Make-up contributes a lot to film production yet makeup artists are not recognised much or even rewarded for the role they play. A make-up artist Matthias “Sir Jacks” Jack said the effects of COVID-19 this year resulted in low business as compared to previous years. Sir Jacks said she, however, managed to do VFX make-up for almost every movie that premiered this year from The Story of Mbuya Nehanda, Poor Cousins, House of Stone to Tozeza Baba.

Zimbabwe Film Industry Development Platform

Zimbabwe Film Industry Development Platform spokesperson Cosmo Zengeya said 2020 had its challenges though not as crippling as of 2021. He said the year had been very challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced some productions to halt and funding was cut. He said just like last year the situation forced creatives to embrace technology and do activities online or hybrid. Zengeya said in partnership with ZIFFT in August they introduced a WhatsApp programme, The Reel Catch Up for filmmakers to inspire each other by sharing their respective journeys in the industry. He said the programme, hosted on the ZIFFT Hub WhatsApp platform, was meant to create synergies among filmmakers. The Reel Catch Up featured filmmakers who include Angeline Dimingo, Austin Phiri, Melgin Tafirenyika and Admire Kanhenga.

He said they held elections in April that saw the transfer of chairmanship from Anthony Mutambira to Nyaradzo Muchena.