Tarakinyu, Chitate win Liqour Hub race

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Moses Tarakinyu and Olivia Chitate are once again the winners of the 10km Liqour Hub Fun Run after they both hit the ribbon in yesterday following up on their 2019 triumph.

Tarakinyu of Black Rhinos clocked 29:34 to pick up the first prize of R3 500 in the senior men’s section but he, however, failed to beat his 2019 record of 29:14 and was disappointed.

“The race was good. I am winning it for the second time. I was a bit worried because all eyes were on me as the defending champion. I was under pressure and my time was poor. I am not happy with the time,” Tarakinyu said.

Munyaradzi Zizhou of Masvingo Striders came second in 30:02 while Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ Jonathan Chinyoka was third in a time of 30:11.

In the senior women’s category, it was Chitate of ZRP (Harare) who crossed the finishing line in 34:45, also failing to beat her 35:19 record of 2019.

She also picked up R3 500 for her effort and said it was a tough race.

Fortunate Chidzivo came second in 36:21 followed by Ethel Pangiso in 37:02.

Both are also from ZRP.

Elford Moyo of Danhiko won the men’s wheelchair section in 29:29 shrugging off challenge from Samson Muroyiwa, who clocked 30:39 and Charles Doro who crossed the line in 43:16.

In the ladies wheelchair section it was Stenah Jongwe in 38:39 with Thandiwe Ndlovu in 44:08 and Mollen Muza in 54:26.

Godknows Sipanela of Powerhouse came out victorious in men’s juniors clocking 31:22 while Samuel Kufa (ZRP) was on the second spot in a time of 33:07 and Soul Mashuro third in 33:58.

In the junior women’s section it was Esnath Ndlovu of City Meats who claimed the first prize in 46:24.

Omma Nyakatonje of Airforce of Zimbabwe came second in 48:08 and Prestigious Ncube, also of City Meats was third on 50:13.

All athletes and officials underwent COVID-19 testing before the race and unvaccinated athletes were not allowed to take part.