Sudan deploys more troops to border with Ethiopia

Sudan’s armed forces have deployed more troops along the disputed border with Ethiopia, announcing that they have complete control of the region amid tensions with Addis Ababa.

The army sent a message of reassurance to the citizens, telling them to “sleep soundly”.

Sudan announced on 1 December that its troops had dismantled an Ethiopian settlement and taken control of it after exchanging artillery fire with the neighbouring country’s forces in the disputed al-Fashaga area.

It followed reports that 21 Sudanese soldiers had been killed and 30 others wounded in clashes with Ethiopian forces in Birkat Nourain in the disputed area four days earlier.

The renewed clashes prompted Sudan’s military ruler, Lt Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, to vow that his country will not “cede an inch” of territory to Ethiopia.-BBC World Service Africa