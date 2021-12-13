Stolen phone leads to murderers’ arrest

By Desmond Chingarande

Two Chitungwiza men appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court at the weekend facing murder charges after they allegedly attacked a pedestrian along Chambwa Road in October this year, killing him on the spot.

The victim was identified as Oswell Madondo.

The suspects, Nyasha Chimbwanda (34) and Trevor Makandigona (25) were on Saturday remanded in custody to December 28 when they appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Allegations are that on October 20 in the evening, the accused persons, who were in the company of two accomplices still at large, waylaid and attacked Madondo who was walking home from his workplace in Mbare’s Magaba area.

It is alleged that they assaulted him on the head several times with unknown objects, took away his mobile phone and left the body in the middle of the road.

A post-mortem report revealed that Madondo succumbed to a skull fracture.

On December 3, detectives received information that Madondo’s cellphone was being used. Acting on the tip-off, detectives made a follow-up and recovered it from Nyarai Danisile Mbambande who indicated that she had bought the cellphone from the accused.

Investigations led to Chimbwanda and Makandigona’s arrest in connection with the murder.