Spirit Praise Choir hosts end of year concert

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

LOCAL praise and worship music outfit, Spirit Praise Choir, will today host its annual concert that will be a two-in-one event as it incorporates a business expo at number 99 Parklane, opposite Harare Gardens in the capital.

Choir director Learnmore Tawengwa told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the concert will be held in line with COVID-19 guidelines from 5pm till 8:30pm under the theme Unforgettable Night.

“The concert is aimed at inviting people to come and worship together and thank the Lord for his mercies. There is, however, going to be a business expo before the concert that is meant to empower people in the business environment,” he said.

“The business expo that will run from 3pm to 5pm will be done through a chat show with live audience under a discussion topic: The Importance of Legalising Business Operations.”

He added: “During the day we have people coming to exhibit, we do live interviews about their products and services. From there, we move to a business live chat show and then lastly performance by the Spirit Praise Choir.”

“COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to through compulsory sanitisation at the door, face masks are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.”