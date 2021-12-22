Shortage of PPE hits Ekuphumuleni

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

AN acute shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and adult diapers has hit Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home in Bulawayo amid reports that inmates are being neglected by their families.

Ekuphumuleni administrator sister Wadzanai Kwidi said this during the handing over of Christmas groceries by Mayor Solomon Mguni on Tuesday.

Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home, Luveve Training School, Emthunzini Wethemba, Entembeni, Thuthuka, St Francis and Thorngrove Hospital received goodies from the mayor.

Kwidi told Southern Eye that the institution was in dire straits.

“The biggest challenge we are facing is lack of diapers for our elderly inmates, as you know that dealing with old people is as good as nursing kids.

“The majority of our patients forget to go to rest rooms so they have to put on diapers,” she said.

“With this rainy season and weather we need disposable diapers because we do not have washing machines and dryers. Washed nappies take more than 24 hours to dry. Hand washing is laborious. Clothes, gloves, masks, mealie-meal and cooking oil are the most needed as we have challenges in accessing them.”

Kwidi added: “The inmates’ relatives are not able to pay the nursing bills which makes it difficult for the home to cope.

“The nursing fees are needed to fund the home. People are dumping their relatives and we end up keeping them permanently. We appeal for more donations such as clothes, masks, diapers and food.”

Johnson Orphan and Destitute Children’s Home administrator sister Nelia Mandu said financial constraints were forcing parents to abandon their children.

“As the institution that caters for children with disabilities we have a challenge that most parents come and dump their children at the institution and forget about them.

“They don’t visit them and we end up keeping them permanently,” she said.

Mayor Mguni said: “While the need is high as we received 11 116 applications we can only provide assistance to 1 300, which is a small fraction of the vulnerable population.”