Shamva panners kill 2 rivals in gold rush

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

FOUR machete-wielding Shamva gold panners were arrested and arraigned before the courts after they murdered rivals in a gold rush.

Charlse Mhako (33), Oniaus Sindura (32) ,Tafadzwa Mafudza (27) and Mlindeli Moyo (26) were on Monday not asked to plead to two counts of murder when they appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

Prosecutor Sheiller Kudzai Maribha alleged that the four and accomplices who were part of a gang of over 20 people, attacked Ranganai Muchemwa along with Marvellous Chiriga, Trust Mupedziswa and Valentine Bepura.

Muchemwa and Chiriga died on the spot but Bepura and Mupedziswa escaped unhurt, leading to the suspects’ arrest.