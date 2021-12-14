Seed Co donates 800kgs of butternuts to Parirenyatwa hospital

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

PARIRENYATWA Hospital today received a major boost for its patients’ nutritional requirements after Seed Co donated 800kgs of butternuts to the health institution.

Seed Co senior public relations officer and special project programmes manager, Marjorie Mutemererwa said her company recently also donated 500kgs of maize to the hospital.

“We as seed Co Vegetables have this product, the butternut especially, which was harvested yesterday. We want to partner and donate to Institutions that have a need. We chose Parirenyatwa Group of hospitals because their patients need food, especially healthy food,” Mutemererwa said.

“We have over the years adopted various strategies in effortd to bridge the gap between those who have more and those who have less. We are hoping to make similar donations to institutions where vulnerable children are being kept” she said.

Acting operations director at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Alexio Rukanda hailed Seed Co for the donation saying it came at a time when the hospital was also experiencing the effects of the harsh prevailing economic conditions in the country.

“The Organisation has exhibited remarkable concern for the people in the way of this generous gesture. We have previously received mealie meal from them .This is a very good gesture and we are grateful, “Rukanda said.