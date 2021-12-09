Robber accuses victim of snatching his girlfriend

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 23-YEAR-OLD man of no fixed abode appeared at the Bindura Magistrates Courts yesterday facing a charge of robbing a resident he accused of “snatching” his girlfriend.

Tinashe Chitima is accused of assaulting and robbing Skiff Jefinara of his cellphone worth US$1 200.

Chitima appeared before magistrate Tinashe Ndokera and was denied bail.

He will be back in court on December 14.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on November 8, Chitima saw Jefinara around 8pm at Bindura rank and he accused him of snatching his girlfriend.

Chitima threatened to stab the complainant with an empty beer bottle before ordering him to surrender his belongings.

Jenifara was robbed of a Lenovo cellphone and money.

Chatima also faces charges of stealing a cellphone belonging to Brian Chirikure who gave him a lift. He was reported to the police, leading to his arrest.