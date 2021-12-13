Restaurant operators offer premises for vaccination

BY GARY GERALD MTHOMBENI

THE Restaurant Operators Association of Zimbabwe (Roaz) has offered its premises to be used as vaccination centres in order to increase uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement yesterday, Restaurant Operators Association of Zimbabwe president Bongani Zamchiya said since last year, restaurants have been supporting the inoculation exercise, with more than 95% of their staff having been fully vaccinated throughout the country.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have been hit by closure as government tried to contain the respiratory virus.

“This, together with the fact that restaurant premises are among the most hygienic and well-managed of all business operations, makes restaurant venues suitable for vaccination activities for the public and almost all of our members have the ability to provide such space in support of the national drive to increase the level of vaccinations among the public,” Zamchiya said.

He said Roaz members had complied with the World Health Organisation-recommended COVID-19 protocols.

“We hope that on our part we will fully support all measures to contain and eradicate COVID-19. In addition, Roaz members will assist with venues and with a measure of financial support for logistics and staff costs related to the vaccination programme.

“We encourage active participation in the vaccination programme by all Zimbabweans, and if we can play a role in helping to facilitate that, we shall do so happily.”

Zamchiya said it was necessary for restaurants to take measures to prevent further closure.

“Moreover, we have for 20 months been either partially operational or closed, and it has been tough for the trade, but if we can be allowed to remain open for sit-down diners in situations of adherence to accepted international practices, then we can be sure that we can both maintain viability and help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.