Relief for Nyanga villagers

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

AN estimated 400 households in Nyanga, including schoolchildren, are set to benefit from the recently constructed Nyabombwe footbridge as students were failing to access their schools during the rainy season.

The Nyabombwe footbridge was swept away by Cyclone Idai in 2019.

The Nyautare community and Simukai Child Protection programme in partnership with Nyanga Rural District Council, with the support of ActionAid Zimbabwe (AAZ), has completed the construction of the footbridge, putting to rest fears of the community before the rains.

“I am greatly honoured to be part of this project, being here to witness what was done by the community, our partner and the local authority and support from my office,” ActionAid Zimbabwe country director Joy Mabenje said.

The Nyabombwe footbridge connects four villages with the primary and secondary schools.

AAZ provided US$6 000 to finance the project.

“Nyanga Rural District Council provided machinery, equipment, skilled labour and engineering expertise and also designed the structure, ” he said

“The Nyautare community contributed in different forms with Nyautare Primary School providing electricity that was used to join the steel base of the bridge and offered accommodation.”

Tendai Mangenda who led a local committee on the construction of the bridge said: “It was so painful because parents go with their children to school every morning so they would help them to cross the footbridge and take them after school especially young kids.”

Ward 8 councillor Ezeria Masamvù was applauded for playing a key role in the building of the footbridge. Zanu PF Nyanga North MP Chido Saunyatwe was represented at the event.