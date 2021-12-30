Rare peace in Warriors camp

By Kevin Mapasure

Despite being ravaged by injuries which planted seeds of doubt about their pedigree to make a real mark at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, the Warriors have enjoyed some of the best preparations compared to previous editions where they participated.

Zimbabwe’s participation at the continental showcase remains in serious doubt due to boardroom squabbles between the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and Zifa following the suspension of the latter’s board by the former.

Consequently, Fifa have threatened to sanction Zimbabwe, which could see the team getting kicked out of the tournament, if by January 3 the SRC does not reinstate the Zifa board.

If that were to happen, the Warriors would squander an opportunity to at least reach the knockout stages which is their main target, especially with such seamless preparations which will culminate in two helpful friendlies against Cameroon and Sudan.

The Warriors are in the same group as Senegal, Guinea and Malawi with the top teams at the end of the pool matches qualifying to the knockout stages automatically while the third-placed team could squeeze in as one of the best third place finishers.

Zimbabwe will be targeting points against Guinea and Malawi to give themselves the best chance of qualifying.

For once the Warriors left the country in peace, seemingly in high spirits, with no money issues having emerged, at least in the public.

The dressing and the send-off could have been better, for they barely looked like a national team going off to such an important tournament.

Zimbabwe’s previous Afcon finals campaigns were preceded by wars between the players and the federation over allowances.

In 2017, the Warriors snubbed a dinner which was to be graced by then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while in 2019 they threatened to boycott the trip and then the first match against Egypt.

The SRC has promised to inject about US$1 million into the Warriors Afcon campaign.

Zifa board members have been fighting hard to get back into office so that they can take control of this campaign, but have as yet been shut out by the Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC board.

On their part, the players have gone about their business without any threats of boycott as was experienced in the past campaigns.

The players started trooping into camp on December 23 and started training on Boxing Day.

They held more training sessions up until they left on Wednesday and up until yesterday there was no murmur of discontent.

Europe-based players Jordan Zemura Tino Kadewere, Kundai Benyu and David Moyo will join the rest of the squad in Cameroon together with skipper Knowledge Musona based in Saudi Arabia.

In his first interview with the media since the team started training, coach Norman Mapeza said: “So far so good.”

Team manger Wellington Mupandare also said he was happy with the preparations and the arrangements that they had to put up with.

“We managed to secure a friendly match with Sudan on January 2 and we are finalising with Cameroon to play on January 4. The players are motivated to come and represent the country, Musona is excited with his form, so we are looking forward to a good tournament in Cameroon.”

The team will spend about nine days in Cameroon where they will continue with their preparations, acclimatise and play friendly matches as they fine tune for the big showcase.

Had injuries spared the midfield duo of Marvelous Nakamba, Marshal Munetsi as well as defender Brendon Galloway, Zimbabwe

would have arrived in Cameroon with a much stronger squad.