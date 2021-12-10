Put your house in order, minister tells BCC

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube has challenged the Bulawayo City Council to resolve water contamination problems that have been blamed for recurrent diarrhoea outbreaks.

The city recorded a fourth outbreak of diarrhoea in Tshabalala Extension two weeks ago where it has claimed one life and infected several others.

“We mourn as Bulawayo together with the family that lost its mother in Tshabalala Extension. It is painful. BCC should safeguard the lives of the people,” Ncube told NewsDay Weekender.

“They should come up with a work plan. We know that some of the pipes have outlived their life span and need replacement. BCC can propose to use devolution funds for the project because we need resources for this programme which can be done in phases starting with old suburbs.”

Rowesayi Gore (61) reportedly succumbed to diarrhoea at Mpilo Central Hospital.

BCC recently implemented a 72-hour water-shedding regime, which it claimed was necessitated by power cuts.

In 2020, a diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve claimed 13 lives and infected thousands of others. In May this year, 50 cases were reported in Emganwini.

Last year, the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association sued the council for the diarrhoea outbreak.