Pumula awards preps on course

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

FOUNDER of Unheard Voices Production Talent and Tungtate fashion designing Abigail Tatenda Machona (22) said she will be training models in preparation for the Pumula Royal Arts Awards (PRACA) set for Pumula, Bulawayo, this Saturday.

The awards have 42 categories and 104 artists have been nominated to compete for honours.

The youthful businesswoman and arts entrepreneur told NewsDay Life & Style that the awards seek to give artists a platform to express their artistic talents.

“The forthcoming PRACA awards will be a stepping stone for models as they will showcase their talent and different design outfits from the Unheard Voices Production Talent agency and Tungtate fashion designing,” she said.

“My models are working tirelessly to win at the awards and they only hope for the best. There will be too much competition from different cultural expressions, but we shall do our best to win the competition.”

She added; “We are also not only focusing on winning, but hoping to acquire knowledge on different cultural expressions from other competitors that will be participating at the awards.”

The director of Home of Arts Entertainment and PRACA Awards, Happy Mpofu said the main aim of the competition is to unearth, preserve and promote those cultural expressions threatened with extinction and also to promote talent.