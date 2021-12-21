PSL makes way for Afcon

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The 2021-22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) has taken a break to pave way for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, where the Warriors are a participant, and will resume from February 12.

The Afcon finals will be staged in Cameroon.

A number of the league matches have had to be cancelled owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases at some clubs.

The shutdown affords clubs an opportunity to fine-tune their squads as the transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

The PSL issued a statement on the shutdown.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will break for the holidays from Tuesday December 21, 2021. We will resume with postponed Match Day Three fixtures on the weekend of February 12 /13, 2022,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said in a statement.

“We would like to thank all our stakeholders for their unwavering support during the year. We urge you to stay safe and continue to abide by the COVID-19 regulations during the holidays. We wish you a happy festive season.”

Only five matches were played at the weekend, with Harare City and Yadah playing to a 1-1 draw at the National Sports Stadium.

On Saturday, WhaWha also shared the spoils with Bulawayo City in a match that ended 3-3 at Ascot, while Triangle edged ZPC Kariba 3-2 at Nyamhunga.

On Sunday, Dynamos edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium and Highlanders fell 1-0 to Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

The outstanding matches to be played on February 12 and 13 include Caps United taking on Black Rhinos, Chicken Inn hosting Tenax and Bulawayo Chiefs hosting champions FC Platinum.

At Afcon, the Warriors are in Group B with giants Senegal, Guinea and Malawi and kick off their campaign against the Lions of Teranga on January 10 and then play The Flames of Malawi four days later, before clashing with Guinea on January 18.

The opening match features hosts Cameroon against Burkina Faso on January 9 at the Stade Omnisport Paul Biya.